The Resistance Strikes Back
Plus: Help us name the Trump slush fund!
Hey fam: Tomorrow we have a Jasmine + JVL Friday Video Mailbag coming. No Triad on Monday for Memorial Day. I need a break. Perhaps you have noticed that from the #content over the last couple weeks.
But before I take my leave, I have some light hopium for you. I think Trump is in trouble.
1. Contradictions
On the one hand, Donald Trump’s political power has been reaffirmed with the defeats of Bill Cassidy, Thomas Massie, the Indiana state Republicans, and (soon) John Cornyn.
This is a man whose hold on his party’s voters remains strong.1
On the other hand . . . there is a slew of contrary indicators suggesting—God help me—that the walls might (finally) be closing in on Trump. Let me give you a list.