Hey fam: Tomorrow we have a Jasmine + JVL Friday Video Mailbag coming. No Triad on Monday for Memorial Day. I need a break. Perhaps you have noticed that from the #content over the last couple weeks.

But before I take my leave, I have some light hopium for you. I think Trump is in trouble.

(Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

1. Contradictions

On the one hand, Donald Trump’s political power has been reaffirmed with the defeats of Bill Cassidy, Thomas Massie, the Indiana state Republicans, and (soon) John Cornyn.

This is a man whose hold on his party’s voters remains strong.

On the other hand . . . there is a slew of contrary indicators suggesting—God help me—that the walls might (finally) be closing in on Trump. Let me give you a list.