The Bulwark

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Tracey Henley's avatar
Tracey Henley
16m

Thank you for your service, Will. I know viewing this stuff every day must take a toll.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
15m

Maybe we should consider banning algorithmic social media feeds and going back to a simple timeline. This is Black Mirror territory.

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