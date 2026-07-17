The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Cary's avatar
Cary
1h

I love The Bulwark! I listen daily, if it weren’t for all of you I think I would have moved back to Canada. Thank you for everything you do . I applaud you all.

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James Byham's avatar
James Byham
7m

It blows my mind how stupid and gullible people are , the tech bros are having an easy time installing techno feudalism .

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