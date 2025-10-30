The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
1h

Hannah Yoest is a national treasure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
38m

I would like to point out the irony that all these Republicans rushing to nullify autopen pardons Biden says he intentionally issued were perfectly happy to accept that Donald Trump declassified all the classified documents in his Maralago bathroom mentally, without telling anyone and with no paper trail whatsoever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture