Tobias Carroll's avatar
Tobias Carroll
Oct 27, 2023

Also utterly baffled by the criticism of Fraser's performance. I think it also works nicely in contrast with John Lithgow's — how Lithgow is very calm, rational, and plain-spoken, while Fraser plays his character as someone who immediately clocks that Ernest can be bullied, and acts accordingly.

Matto Tum
Oct 28, 2023

I'm already laughing at title. Lol Because New Orleans..... pheww has a wide spectrum of charm as well as "sweaty". You often walk through the charm to get to the sweaty and vice versa... 😃....also thank God we got our bonus check and I can unpause things like my Bulwark+ membership and not feel guilty about spending and not feel guilty about listening while not supporting. I'm sure the authors would say something charitable about it but, "no it's ok" or whatever. I appreciate the work and want to at least do this much. It's already been a rough year and The Bulwark helps to not lose sanity.

