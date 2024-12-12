(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages x2)

1. The Resistance Will Not Be Televised

Yesterday FBI director Christopher Wray announced that he will resign his position rather than force the next president to fire him.

His decision is weak, misguided, and self-defeating. In order to be clear-eyed about what is happening we need to talk through a fairly long logic chain. And we’re going to do it rundown style.

But let me start you with the TL;DR:

When the chips are down, you can either be Christopher Wray . . . or Aileen Cannon.