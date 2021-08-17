Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: Some fully vaccinated people have been getting a third jab before the government has approved it.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's podcast, the Daily Beast's Matt K. Lewis joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the fall of Afghanistan, the right's anti-refugee pivot; the crisis of the Biden presidency; and Ron DeSantis's unconservative COVID policies.

Plus: 'Free Guy' reviewed! Should you see it in a theater?

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the MAGA memory hole.

THE TRIAD: Biden Blames the Victims 🔐

BENJAMIN PARKER on the Afghans and us.

How movies can help people navigate national trauma.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

WILLIAM INBODEN: Even beyond the humanitarian toll, the retreat from Afghanistan increases the risk of terrorism and damages America’s credibility.

SHAY KHATIRI: Strawmen, falsehoods, and victim-blaming.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

John Cornyn deletes tweet after China criticism… Remember, Cornyn is on the Intelligence Committee. Falsely claiming that the U.S. has 30,000 soldiers in Taiwan? Normally Cornyn just soldiers through, but after becoming the subject of Chinese ridicule… well… “Big John” just played into the hands of Beijing. Great going, Senator.

Gov. Ron Swanson… The New York Times reports: “Tennessee’s governor allows parents to opt out of mask mandates at school.” Bill Lee is basically offering these to parents:

And that’ll be played out in the courts.

And in related news…

The packed C-17… Here is more on yesterday’s reports about the stuffed USAF jet full of folks fleeing Afghanistan from Defense One.

Your Tuesday recipe… It’s blue corn chicken and waffles from New Mexico.

Speaking of food… Little Caesars proves that America was already great with its newest creation.

Perhaps Mark Levin shouldn’t speak off the cuff as much?

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.