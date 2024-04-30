(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

Yesterday A.B. and I talked about Kristi Noem and poor ol’ Cricket. Will Forte’s character in Strays suddenly looks like an okay guy. The show is here.

1. Marsha. Martia. Marshe.

We are going to have to start talking about this veep stuff because we’re just 11 weeks out from the Republican National Convention. It’s happening.

If the veepstakes are like a roulette board, I’ve had most of my chips on J.D. Vance for a while. (With a small side-bet on Nancy Mace.) Vance checks a lot of boxes: He sort of looks the part. He’s quick on his feet. He’s gone full-MAGA. And, he is owned, body and soul, by Trump.

There are a bunch of other names on the short list: Marco Rubio, Elise Stefanik, Doug Bergum. Maybe even Tucker himself. (Though Vance is a good proxy for Tucker.)

But there’s one person no one has mentioned who makes a lot of sense: Marsha Blackburn.

I know what you’re thinking:

But while the case for Blackburn isn’t sexy, once you start drilling down it’s surprisingly solid.