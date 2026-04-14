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KO in LA's avatar
KO in LA
20m

I’m not aware of any attempts to impose Sharia law in the United States. I am, however, aware of efforts by right wing Christians to impose their views on the rest of America.

Passing laws to mandate the display of the 10 Commandments in public schools?

Directing public funds (vouchers) to private religious schools while excluding Islamic and secular institutions?

Basing reproductive health laws on their religious beliefs?.

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Brad W's avatar
Brad W
30mEdited

"Old Man Trump" is a song written by American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie in 1954.

The song describes the racist housing practices and discriminatory rental policies of his landlord, Fred Trump, father of Donald Trump.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Old_Man_Trump

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