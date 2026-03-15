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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
13m

So glad someone finally wrote about this. It has been driving me nuts that at the same time there are discussions about asking the Kurds to once again be the US’ partners in the Middle East, Andy Ogles is attacking his constituents here in Nashville. We live in the 5th in eastern Williamson County. It’s gonna be a stretch, but I’m cautiously optimistic about the race…

Also, Edessa is awesome. We always go there or to DegThai when we go to the zoo….and with a 5 yo, we go to the zoo A LOT.

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Karen Christensen's avatar
Karen Christensen
39m

Great piece, Lauren, and another surprise about our wonderful US mosaic. I might have been in Nashville soon for the Responsible Hospitality Summit (yes, really - it's a thing) but would never have thought of looking for a Kurdistani neighborhood. I can't believe I'm going to be pulling out and re-advertising our book This Is Islam, by Jamal Elias at Penn. I commissioned it during some previous round of Islamaphobia! https://www.berkshirepublishing.com/title/this-is-islam/

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