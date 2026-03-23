The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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BabsPHL's avatar
BabsPHL
2m

When these hot dicks are looking for ways to pay rent, food, gas, get back to me. If all they can think of is hot guys to vote for, we'll be back in the sack trying to pay while big dick energy trumpers spend $2B a day to bomb, bomb Iran. Tell me then how the hot guys are your leaders. Grow up kids, this ain't high school. And leaders have more than big dick energy. I thought you were better than superficial wankers, no??. Grow the F UP

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Liz's avatar
Liz
11m

lol these people are not hot I’m sorry

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