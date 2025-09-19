The New York Times building on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Moving on: I need to get something off my chest. There is part of me that hopes Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times is successful.

I don’t really mean that. Okay, I mean like 3 percent of it. Maybe 5 percent. But I’m not proud of it. I recognize that this is a bad thought. If the lawsuit were to succeed it would be terrible for the country. Everyone who is committed to liberal democracy should be standing with the Times. Solidarity.

And yet . . .

Come to the bad place with me. Just for a minute.

1. Democracy Is Just One Issue

In May 2023 Joe Kahn, the executive editor of the New York Times, sat for an interview with Ben Smith. Smith asked the following question:

Ben Smith: Dan Pfeiffer, who used to work for Barack Obama, recently wrote of the Times: “They do not see their job as saving democracy or stopping an authoritarian from taking power.” Why don’t you see your job as: “We’ve got to stop Trump?” What about your job doesn’t let you think that way?

Kahn’s response was illuminating:

Joe Kahn: One of the absolute necessities of democracy is having a free and fair and open election where people can compete for votes, and the role of the news media in that environment is not to skew your coverage towards one candidate or the other, but just to provide very good, hard-hitting, well-rounded coverage of both candidates, and informing voters. . . . To say that the threats of democracy are so great that the media is going to abandon its central role as a source of impartial information to help people vote — that’s essentially saying that the news media should become a propaganda arm for a single candidate, because we prefer that candidate’s agenda. It is true that Biden’s agenda is more in sync with traditional establishment parties and candidates. And we’re reporting on that and making it very clear. It’s also true that Trump could win this election in a popular vote. Given that Trump’s not in office, it will probably be fair. . . . [T]here are people out there in the world who may decide, based on their democratic rights, to elect Donald Trump as president. It is not the job of the news media to prevent that from happening. It’s the job of Biden and the people around Biden to prevent that from happening. It’s our job to cover the full range of issues that people have. At the moment, democracy is one of them. But it’s not the top one—immigration happens to be the top [of polls], and the economy and inflation is the second. Should we stop covering those things because they’re favorable to Trump and minimize them? I don’t even know how it’s supposed to work in the view of Dan Pfeiffer or the White House. We become an instrument of the Biden campaign? We turn ourselves into Xinhua News Agency or Pravda and put out a stream of stuff that’s very, very favorable to them and only write negative stories about the other side? And that would accomplish—what?

All of the bolding is mine. Now let’s lay bare Kahn’s propositions:

He says that the election will probably be free and fair because Trump is not the incumbent president. Which means he recognizes that if Trump had been the sitting president, it might not have been a free and fair election.

He then turns this bedrock issue—the ability to have free and fair elections—into a policy preference, seeing it as just one item in the candidates’ “agendas.”

He says it is not the job of the media to stop voters who might prefer not to have free and fair elections.

He downgrades “democracy” to a lower-order status as one issue among many and, in his view, a secondary issue given its place in polling.

He proposes that the NYT’s only options are covering Trump as they have—with agnosticized false equivalence—or becoming a Democratic version of Pravda.

It’s hard to tell if Joe Kahn is a morally bankrupt prig or a well-meaning fool.

Before we move on, I want to address the substance of Kahn’s response:

Media outlets committed to liberal democracy should take the side of liberal democracy against authoritarianism.

Period. The end.

To have done so New York Times would not have needed to lie, obfuscate, or gaslight, the way Pravda did or Fox News does.

But it should not have presented Donald Trump as a value-neutral choice. It should have relentlessly explained the stakes of the election and highlighted Trump’s authoritarian promises. No story about the election should have been run in horse-race mode; no stories about Trump should have been presented without emphasizing the dangers of what he promised to do.

As a for-instance: Every story with a quote from JD Vance should have contextualized it with Vance’s admission that he “creates” stories out of whole cloth and his vow to keep doing so, and then explained that JD Vance is a confessed liar who has promised to lie again, so nothing he says can be taken at value.

To not add that context every time the NYT presented Vance to its readers is malpractice.

Instead, Kahn’s institution operated like this (in this case, in May 2024):

And this, yesterday:

The FCC chair telling corporations that they can do things “the easy way or the hard way” is just another item in the president’s toolbox, you see. And an efficacious one at that!

Kahn acts as though the Times’s choice was to be Trump’s dupe or Biden’s stenographer. But the third way was obvious. Just look at Jeff Goldberg’s Atlantic and try to imagine its writers and editors being so studiously daft.

Anyway: Fast-forward to Trump’s $15 billion suit and suddenly Joe Kahn has a strong point of view.

The Times alleges that the president of the United States is attempting to intimidate it with a baseless lawsuit. “It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting. The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics,” a spokesperson for the paper said.

Kahn appeared at an Axios event—because of course—and declared, “He’s wrong on the facts; he’s wrong on the law. And we’ll fight it, and we’ll win.”

So the Wordle Picayune is now ready to engage on questions of liberalism and democracy. How butch.

2. Solidarity

I’m trying to make an object lesson of myself here because the scale of our peril requires introspection and hard truths.

One of the hard truths is that the Joe Kahns of the world never think liberal democracy is important until the wolf is at their door. That’s the weakness of collective action.

The solution to this problem is solidarity—everyone holding hands and standing against the authoritarian wave. A posture which treats an attack on anyone as an attack on everyone. NATO’s Article 5, but for a domestic political system.

People like me—bad people—may blanch in such moments. Or want to see Joe Kahn get to “finding out” phase. But this impulse is dangerous narcissism and it must be resisted. “Solidarity” sounds grand and heroic. In reality, it means holding hands not just with admirable men and women, but with people you don’t like. People whose preferences, miens, and prior judgments are foolish, or priggish, or worse.

Solidarity is essential; but let’s not romanticize it.

How’s that for a pitch: Solidarity blows and we gotta do it anyway? But that’s what we do here at The Bulwark. We try to be clear eyed about what this moment demands. Especially from ourselves.

If you’re willing to link arms and stand with us, we’re trying to build the kind of community the country needs. We’d be honored to have you with us.

Now the big question: What does solidarity require of us? It requires putting aside differences in the name of the liberal order itself.

So for me, personally: It means putting Bad JVL back in the gimp box, defending Joe Kahn and the New York Times, and using the occasion of Trump’s lawsuit not to gloat, but to invite the Times into the pro-democracy movement.

Everyone will have their cross to bear.

For example: You may not like Zohran Mamdani. But if he’s elected mayor of New York City he will be put on the front line against Trump. He will need support.

“Supporting” Mamdani doesn’t mean realigning your policy preferences with his, or lying for him. We should always live in truth. But it would mean recognizing that, in confrontations with Trump, Mamdani represents liberal democracy and Trump represents authoritarianism. And then taking Mamdani’s side accordingly.

Every one of us will be confronted with allies we do not agree with, or even like. Solidarity requires making peace with that discomfort. If you decline, then you fall prey to the anti-anti delusion: That it is more important to maintain relative positioning in the old order than to stand against the new threat.

Rooting against Joe Kahn is the first step down the road to anti-anti-fascism. And as Molly White quipped,

3. Debate Me, Bro

Here’s Mike Masnick on why “debate” is overrated:

Among the attempts to create hagiographic eulogies of Charlie Kirk, I’ve seen more than a few people suggest that Kirk should be respected for being willing to talk to “those who disagree with him” as a sign that he was engaging in good faith. Perhaps the perfect example of this is Ezra Klein’s silly eulogy claiming that Kirk was “practicing politics the right way” because he would debate students who disagreed with him. . . . There are many problems with this statement, but Klein’s fundamental error reveals something much more dangerous: he’s mistaking performance for discourse, spectacle for persuasion. Kirk wasn’t showing up to campuses to “talk with anyone who would talk to him.” He was showing up armed with a string of logical fallacies, nonsense talking points, and gotcha questions specifically designed to enrage inexperienced college students so he could generate viral social media clips of himself “owning the libs.” Klein is eulogizing not a practitioner of good-faith political discourse, but one of the most successful architects of “debate me bro” culture—a particularly toxic form of intellectual harassment that has become endemic to our political discourse. And by praising Kirk as practicing “politics the right way,” Klein is inadvertently endorsing a grift that actively undermines the kind of thoughtful engagement our democracy desperately needs. The “debate me bro” playbook is simple and effective: demand that serious people engage with your conspiracy theories or extremist talking points. If they decline, cry “censorship!” and claim they’re “afraid of the truth.” If they accept, turn the interaction into a performance designed to generate viral clips and false legitimacy. It’s a heads-I-win-tails-you-lose proposition that has nothing to do with genuine intellectual discourse. The fundamental issue with “debate me bro” culture isn’t just that it’s obnoxious, it’s that it creates a false equivalence between good-faith expertise and bad-faith trolling. When you agree to debate someone pushing long-debunked conspiracy theories or openly hateful ideologies, you’re implicitly suggesting that their position deserves equal consideration . . . [T]hese aren’t actually debates at all. They’re performances designed to generate specific emotional reactions for viral distribution. Participants aren’t trying to persuade anyone or genuinely engage with opposing viewpoints. They’re trying to create moments that will get clipped, shared, and monetized across social media. Kirk perfected this grift. As a recent detailed analysis of one of Kirk’s debates demonstrates, when a student showed up prepared with nuanced, well-researched arguments, Kirk immediately tried pivoting to culture war talking points and deflection tactics. When debaters tried to use Kirk’s own standards against him, he shifted subjects entirely. The goal was never understanding or persuasion—it was generating content for social media distribution.

Read the whole thing.