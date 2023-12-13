The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greywolfe's avatar
Greywolfe
Dec 13, 2023

"I cannot understand why anyone in congress would stand in the way of providing needed aid to Ukraine." Let me explain it to you: Because Trump told them to. After Putin told Trump to tell them to.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Oldandintheway's avatar
Oldandintheway
Dec 13, 2023

If the president is immune from following the law , as someone below has already pointed out, it's time for Biden to step-up and send money to Ukraine, and have Trump arrested as a security risk. He should also fire Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch immediately and replace them with his own justices. Why not use the Insurrection Act to send federal troops to restore democracy in Texas, Florida, and Idaho. If we are going to have fascism, let's do it now with our guy!

Reply
Share
9 replies
507 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture