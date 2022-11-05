The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Travis's avatar
Travis
Nov 5, 2022Edited

If Twitter dies I’ll rejoice. I left the platform not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine after leaving FB/IG at the end of 2020. No regrets on leaving either platform.

Here’s an added benefit of leaving the platform: you get to find out which of your old friends you had on there are real, and which ones are just spectating your life. When you get off of social media and go back to just occasionally texting friends and family, you find out who really gave a shit about having a presence in your life and who was there for the likes and follow count.

On top of that, you get your mental health back and can stop doom-scrolling all the time. If you used to get your news by following journalists directly on there, I promise that if you get the AP News and Thompson Reuters and Axios and The Hill apps onto your phone, you’ll get the important events on your phone within hours of the events taking place and you won’t have all the “omg this is insane!” retweet takes all over the place. Just the straight facts (plus some analysis) and then you can move on with your day. It is sooo much better this way, trust me.

I too am at the social media use stage (no use) where I can just sit back, grab a beer, and enjoy watching the dumpster fire cook. The only people I feel bad for watching the network plummet are the journalists who rely on their account followership as a fuckin resume basically (tells you a lot about how attention-economy journalism works these days). I hope Elon chokes on his losses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Dave Zimny's avatar
Dave Zimny
Nov 5, 2022

My wife, a woman with a keen but sardonic sense of humor, asks: "Is it time to set up a head of lettuce for Elon Musk?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
175 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture