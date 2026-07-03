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Woody Yocum's avatar
Woody Yocum
41m

Here is a little bit of optimism for the holiday. A reminder of the vision and promise we cherish. Here is our little animated appreciation of that wonderful legacy we share, just ahead of the holidays. Please feel free to use and share it as you wish. Thanks for all your work!

https://vimeo.com/1096145803

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