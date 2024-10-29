Hey everyone,

Vice President Harris is making her closing argument tonight here in Washington, D.C. at the Ellipse, and I plan to be there.

Join Sarah Longwell, Andrew Egger, Mona Charen, and fellow Bulwark+ members for a pre-show before Harris’s speech, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. I’ll pop in, too, as cell service allows.

We’ll discuss the state of the race and what Harris should/will say until she starts speaking. Then we’ll stream the speech for you live and keep the chat going. This livestream is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Tune in via the link below.

At 9 p.m. ET, Sarah will go live with Dan Pfeiffer on the Substack app. This event is open to everyone who has the free Substack mobile app. Click here for details.

—Sam

To join our members-only livestream tonight click this link: