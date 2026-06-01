Hey fam -



Thank you all for your thoughtful questions on the last Triad Video Mailbag. We’re planning another one for Friday, June 5.

In the previous edition, we covered:

Can Trump’s slush fund be stopped?

Will AI discourse dominate the 2028 campaign?

If Democrats take the Senate, how might Republicans attempt to block their swearing-ins?

Should Sarah Longwell run for Senate in Pennsylvania?

What are the greatest works of Catholic fiction (besides Wake Up, Dead Man, of course)?

How does JVL handle talking to his kids about politics?

What is populism, according to liberals and conservatives?

. . . and more of your burning questions.

You can watch our first three installments of “Ask JVL” here.

Leave us questions for our next edition of “Ask JVL” in the comments on this post. We’ll pin this to the top of the Triad channel on the site and remind you of the link throughout the week.

Ask JVL

Questions can be whatever is on your mind. Was there something JVL needs to explain more from a recent Triad? Something he hasn’t dealt with lately that you’d like to hear more about?

If you posted a question last time that didn’t get picked, feel free to post it here again. There were so many good, worthy questions.



Before you pose a question, please look through the existing questions and upvote (by clicking the 🩶) those you most wish to explore, and thread your replies if you have similar questions or follow-ups. Upvoted comments float to the top, letting us know what’s most important to the community for us to answer.

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