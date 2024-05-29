Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich looks out from inside a defendants’ cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pretrial detention on espionage charges at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on February 20, 2024. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP / Getty Images)

AT 1:30 IN THE MORNING LAST THURSDAY, Donald Trump posted a deranged message on Truth Social declaring not only that Russian President Vladimir Putin would release imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after Trump wins in November, but that Putin “will do that for me, but not for anyone else.”

This was dutifully reported; some thirty news accounts of Trump’s remarks, and a handful of commentary articles about them, were published over the following two days. And then the story washed out of the news cycle, notwithstanding the fact that it was one of the most insane and most Putin-cozy things Trump has ever said.

So let’s pay it the attention it so richly deserves.

Trump has never taken any interest in Gershkovich’s wrongful detention, nor has he criticized Putin for jailing him. Trump didn’t say a thing about Gershkovich for more than a year. His reticence lasted through a sitdown interview with Time magazine last month, during which he explained that he hadn’t called for Gershkovich’s release simply because he had been too busy. “I guess because I have so many other things I’m working on,” Trump said.

But late one night last week, Trump finally found an opening in his schedule to write the following:

This is bizarre, yet filled with intention. It is designed to make President Joe Biden look weak and to show that Trump is close enough to Putin to gain special—but conditional—treatment from him. Trump is suggesting that he and Putin have a one-sided deal in which he will secure Gershkovich’s return in exchange for, apparently, nothing. But given that Putin is allegedly willing to “do that for me, but not for anyone else,” will Gershkovich continue to languish in a Russian jail if Trump loses the election?

This is not an example of Trump’s wacky style or his disdain for process or protocols. He is openly rooting against our national interest, which is to get Gershkovich home now, for the sake of making up a new reason for people to vote for him in the fall. If Trump has this influence, why wouldn’t he use it to free Gershkovich now?

As if they were displeased with loud-mouthed Trump for blowing it, Russian officials denied any discussion over Gershkovich between Putin and Trump; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “complete silence” is needed “to achieve results” in prisoner exchange negotiations. Of course, Trump doesn’t do silence.

We have no reason to believe what the Kremlin says—and why wouldn’t Trump try connecting with Putin? Trump, his “envoy” Ric Grenell, and his other allies are making the rounds with leaders of multiple nations, and they are likely making numerous promises as well as threats.

Or perhaps Trump is making up this whole thing, projecting power he doesn’t have. Because maybe Trump believes he has made it so clear to Putin that he will let him conquer Ukraine that he thinks Putin would provide this gesture right after Trump wins.

THIS IS ALL DISTURBING. Which is why it’s stunning that it disappeared from the news.

Yes, this was a holiday weekend. And yes, this provocation was sandwiched in between Trump lying about Biden attempting to assassinate him and his disgusting Memorial Day post that was a screed of rage devoid of any mention of those who gave their lives to keep us free.

Still, it is astonishing that Trump’s Gershkovich boast didn’t rise to the level of news worth discussing on the Sunday shows. In fact, no one of any prominence said anything about it except for Trevor Reed, the U.S. Marine veteran who was also held in Russia from 2019 to 2022. “As a former wrongful detainee in Russia,” Reed tweeted, “I would just like to remind everyone that President Trump had the ability to get myself and Paul Whelan out of Russia for years and chose not to. I would be skeptical of any claims about getting Evan Gershkovich back in a day.”

Of course, Gershkovich and his family are just bystanders taking Trump’s abuse. They can say nothing. It would help if others did. A Democratic senator? A television anchor? Celebrity with a platform?

Of course the Wall Street Journal editorial page was noticeably silent. And the Russia hawks in the GOP are on pause; it’s too late in the campaign season to cross Trump. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who alongside Biden has championed the defense of Ukraine and spoken forcefully on the threat posed by Russia, didn’t make a peep.

Same for Nikki Haley, who campaigned against Trump on the issue of his dangerous affection for Putin but who buckled and endorsed him just eight hours before his Gershkovich post. Not a great look, Nikki.

The Biden campaign put out a statement reiterating that the release of both Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan are “urgent priorities” for the administration and that “Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about the innocent Americans unjustly imprisoned by Vladimir Putin.”

But clearly for Biden, the less said the better until Gershkovich is home.

Imagine the trauma this appalling outburst of Trump’s is causing the Gershkovich family, as they pray Putin can be convinced to release Evan.

How is this story not significant—a major ongoing subject of followup questions and investigations? That it isn’t says so much.

A Trump bomb goes off and we absorb the explosion, stumble through the destruction, and numb out. It speaks to a pervasive sense of inevitability that he will be re-elected. Everyone is already so tired. Trump has us right where he wants us.