(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Confidence

My impression from the convention is that Republicans, from Trump on down, are absolutely certain he’s going to win.

Please know that I’ve been to a lot of conventions and the partisans are always confident. Up by 10 or down by 5, doesn’t matter. Party people tend to be believers, not skeptics or realists.

But at every convention I’ve seen since 2000, the general sense was that their candidate had an excellent chance to win: “Our guy is great, the other guy sucks, we can do this thing. We just gotta keep working.”

That is a different position than believing that the outcome is foreordained, or that victory is assured.

The mood at this convention was valedictory. As if the race was already over. Trump 2024 is acting like Reagan 1984. Like he’s riding a 17-point advantage in the polls.

And I am sorry, but this is the reality:

Republicans should be confident. Trump has a lead in the national polling average. His lead is growing. He’s ahead in all the swing states. He’s expanding the map by putting Virginia and New Hampshire in play. He’s the clear favorite.

But also: He has spent three weeks running against a zombie campaign. Everything has gone Trump’s way. And he still hasn’t been able to break 48 percent. He’s still only leading by +3 nationally.

If the vote was held today and you ran the election 100 times, Trump probably wins 80 of them. Maybe 85.

But these guys are acting like he’d win 100 out of 100. They are unconcerned that the vote is not being held today. And that they won’t be running against Joe Biden.

What I saw at this convention wasn’t confidence. It was overconfidence. It was complacency. I saw a party and a candidate who expect a coronation, not a campaign. Who believe that the general election will play out exactly as the primaries did.

What I saw was a tired, meandering old man playing the hits. Still trotting out Lee Greenwood and Franklin Graham.

What I saw was opportunity.

Joe Biden is going to step aside. Donald Trump will not run against a zombie campaign the rest of the way. He will be challenged by someone young, scrappy, and hungry.

Trump is still the favorite. He has a lot of advantages and the emergence of a new Democratic candidate will not suddenly make the race 53-46.

But the Trump we saw last night can be beaten. And the fact that Republicans don’t realize this only adds to his vulnerability.

2. Danger

The other thing I saw at the convention was danger.

I want to give Donald Trump a great deal of credit for one thing: He did not turn the attempt on his life into a fascist call for retribution.

That is what I had feared since Saturday. Trump didn’t do it. Is this is a low bar? Sure. But I’m sincerely grateful nonetheless.

That said, I am concerned about how Republicans will react if Trump loses.

Because that crowd seemed to find the idea of a Trump defeat utterly incomprehensible.

I don’t mean that these guys think Trump is an overwhelming favorite.

I mean that there did not seem to be any recognition that defeat was possible.

You know how, in football, a team that’s favored by three touchdowns will still say, “Sure, but on any given Sunday. That’s why we play the games. Yadda yadda yadda.”

There was none of that. Zero.

I am concerned that this iteration of the Republican party lacks the ability to countenance a loss.

I fear for what a Trump administration would do if he wins. But I also fear for what this Republican party will do if he loses. Because they have moved past electoral politics and into the realm of messianic prophecy.

