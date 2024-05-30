(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

WE HAVE A VERDICT: GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY.

Justice has been served. That’s right, Donald Trump has been found guilty by a jury of his peers and is now a convicted felon. A felon. Let that sink in.

As all the Republican sycophants dutifully release their statements casting aspersions on the American justice system, the rest of the country shakes its head. How did we ever get to this point, where the leader and presidential nominee of the GOP is a felon and the party marches on with him at the head?

It is unfortunate that this was the first case to go to trial. This case never seemed to seriously threaten Trump’s political career in the way the other cases did. The federal cases and the Georgia case against Trump are far more serious in the infractions they allege against our democracy, far more egregious, and poised to be far more influential on the future of our country. This doesn’t make this case unimportant, just less important than the others—except in one crucial respect: The Manhattan trial has reached its conclusion while it’s unclear when the other three will even begin.

While it’s possible that today’s verdict will change the outcome of the November election, it’s hard to shake the feeling that it won’t. Opinions are deeply set. Trump is not new on the stage; he’s by far the most polarizing figure in recent American history. However, on the margins, there could be an impact.

There will likely not be major shifts in the polls, and analysts will be quick to dismiss the impact after seeing stagnant results. But in an election decided by narrow margins, it might have a deeper impact than most will see. First, there are still Americans who, despite the best efforts of Republicans, believe in the sanctity of the jury system and will see this outcome as just and right. They would likely be uncomfortable with the idea of a felon president, and if they weren’t dead set for or against Trump, this could make an impact.

Second, and more importantly, there are still GOP holdouts in the primaries—the Nikki Haley voters (even if Haley herself is no longer one of them). Something has been keeping them from capitulating to Trump, and they still found a compelling reason to go to the polls and vote for a candidate who has long since dropped out. Some may be concerned about Ukraine, or about the future of democracy at home, and some are still viscerally revolted by Trump’s lack of character. After all, presidents are role models, like it or not.

With her endorsement of Trump, Haley invited these holdouts into the MAGA fold, and no doubt some found the invitation Inviting. Now, thanks to the Manhattan DA and twelve New Yorkers, they might just might hold their noses and vote for Biden.

Regardless, it is a sad day for our nation. A former president has been convicted of felonies. The potential next president is a convicted felon. If we worry about our standing in the world—and we should—this isn’t a point of pride. Despite this verdict, America still looks like so many struggling democracies, where strongmen violate laws and bend the system to their will.

The anti-Trump coalition, this uneasy and awkward alliance, must stand together, united to defend the sanctity of our system and the presidency. Our failure will mean that our kids will inherit a nation worse than the one our parents left us. No court case will save us, but voting will.

