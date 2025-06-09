Signed today, gone tomorrow. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

THERE’S NO ESCAPING the pattern in this run of recent headlines:

That was all in less than a week, and telescoped to just 48 hours for the Trump-Musk blowup-détente-never-mind cycle.

This is the bris you never wanted to attend, the circumcision you would never be able to unsee. And don’t blame me for that metaphor, blame John Oliver.

In late April, the Last Week Tonight host worked himself into a hilarious (and entirely warranted) frenzy over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mass destruction of the Department of Health and Human Services. Asked about various program cuts on CBS, RFK Jr.’s answered with variations on “I didn’t know that, that’s something that we’ll look at.” After the fact. Because weighing programs and people on the merits beforehand “takes too long and you lose political momentum,” the nation’s top public health official said.

Oliver’s take: “The health secretary should not be learning what he just did like some guy at a bachelor party being told what happened the night before. ‘Do you not remember, bro? You spoke French well, then you pissed on a grave, fucked a bike rack, and cut $750,000 of research money for kid diabetes! You went wild!’”

A photo of a mohel about to circumcise a baby boy then shows up onscreen. “The rules for restructuring HHS should be the same as the ones for a bris!” Oliver almost shouts, his arms pumping, his voice rising, his eyes practically popping out of his head. “It is crucially important to know exactly what you are cutting! Speed is just not the most important thing!”

Or, as any seamstress or carpenter would tell you, measure twice, cut once.

Whiplash as a way of life

EVEN BEFORE MUSK BRANDISHED a chainsaw, moved fast and broke much of the government, no one paying even an iota of attention would have expected Trump to be a model (mohel?) of careful consistency. Still, the speed and significance of the reversals has been shocking, and they appear to be standard operating procedure. In other words, we can expect them to continue until Trump exits the White House, whenever that is.

One of the first and worst moments came when the Department of Energy discovered it had fired hundreds at the agency that oversees the nuclear weapons stockpile. Oops. And then had trouble finding them to hire them back. Oops again.

Cancel foreign student visas? Require in-person Social Security visits? Fire a thousand National Park Service workers? Close more than thirty mine safety offices? Offload seven thousand Internal Revenue Service workers, hobbling its ability to collect taxes? Never mind times five.

Court orders played a role in some of these reversals, but many others arose from delusional thinking (about phone fraud running rampant at Social Security, though there was hardly any) or magical thinking (as in, who needs nuclear stockpile safety overseers, or rangers at national parks that fuel local economies, or the people who know how to make sure taxes owed are taxes paid).

The breaking point for me was an NPR story (yes, the NPR that’s currently on Trump’s chopping block) about the National Weather Service. Who knew we needed to know the weather? Not the DOGE crew. Who knew America has a hurricane season? Possibly not the nation’s disaster aid chief.

Who assumed AI would save the day, not realizing that AI can’t function without the data produced by the federal government and its actual human employees? Apparently not Musk’s tech bros. Who knew that Americans might want or need weather information outside of business hours?

And really, who could have predicted that the NWS would now be hiring to fill in gaps left when five hundred people were fired? Or that many of the applicants will probably be fired probationary employees reapplying for their old jobs? That’s what a union official told NPR.

I’ve gotten this far without mentioning TACO, the Trump Always Chickens Out acronym that Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong coined to describe investment strategy amid Trump’s constant tariff flip-flops. Trump hates the phrase, but if the flip-flop fits. . . And it does. Very well.

Flip-flops that belong in the Smithsonian

TO LONGTIME POLITICAL OBSERVERS, by which I mean those of us so old we remember pre-MAGA times, it seems strange that the constant flip-flops have not ruined, scarred, or even dented Trump. Nothing has, and nothing probably will, as we’ve seen all too often. In this case, maybe it’s because everyone already knows he’s so deeply flawed, or because his decisions are so terrible that flipping in a different direction is all to the good. Especially if you’re a savvy financial player who buys low every time a Trump-made disaster strikes. Because, TACO.

My context here is the 2004 John Kerry presidential campaign, which I covered as a reporter on his bus and plane. Maybe it was a simpler time, or maybe Republicans were simply ruthless in driving home a message, but one unfortunate turn of phrase turned Kerry—a combat veteran—into a “flip-flopper” who didn’t support the troops.

It was truly a doozy of a sentence, the classic “I voted for the $87 billion before I voted against it.” “I had one of those inarticulate moments,” Kerry said. He tried to explain. He wanted the expenditure funded at least in part by rolling back some of George W. Bush’s tax cuts. But the phrase conveyed weakness and dithering, and Team Bush made sure it stuck. They even sold Kerry flip-flops at the Republican convention that year. The National Museum of American History owns a pair as part of its collection:

(Photo: Timothy J. Agne, Smithsonian Learning Lab, National Museum of American History)

It’s a safe bet that those anti-Kerry flip-flop shoes will survive the coming cultural culling as Trump tries to remake the Smithsonian museums in the image of MAGA and himself. It’s also a safe bet that the museum won’t be adding Trump flip-flops in future years. It would be too exhausting to create souvenir flip-flops for every Trump flip-flop—and you’d need an entire museum to house them all.