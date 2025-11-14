Quick notes: First, the Secret Show will be out later than normal and my new friend, Catherine Rampell, sat in for Sarah.

Second, there was no Triad yesterday because I wrote the thing, then looked back at it, and realized that it wasn’t very good. This is a thing that happens and I’m sorry about it. But also: I will never (intentionally) waste your time.

It’s my hope that you see random off-days like yesterday as a sign of my respect for you guys. And my gratitude for how you engage here.

1. It’s Jeff

I have four questions, about Trump’s level of culpability, Epstein’s reliability, and what the Good Republicans will do now. Let’s go.

1. Did Trump participate in the sexual abuse of minors?

Prior to the release of these emails, my working assumption had been that Trump almost certainly knew about Epstein’s sex trafficking, but that it was unlikely he had participated in it.

These emails change that balance. I no longer believe that any reasonable person could conclude that Trump didn’t know about Epstein’s crimes. And this email suggests that it is at least possible that Trump was a participant: