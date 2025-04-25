The Bulwark

Tai
1h

Thanks Hannah. Always love seeing your writing. I have no illusion that resistance art or artists protesting will do anything. On the other hand, I am terrified by people caving like famous actors and singers falling in line did during the third reich. This time for financial reasons mostly.

Sarah McBride has this right and so does Mayor Pete. Newsom is not going to gain any right leaning fans by sharing common ground with pathological liars on his show.

SandyG
1h

Thanks for the quote from McBride. That's the ticket for the Dems. The toughest faction of the coalition to cohere is the Progressive Dems. They are completely invested in fighting for the federal government to give trans persons the rights to use bathrooms and locker rooms and play on teams that match their gender. As to bathrooms, single use is all that is necessary to accommodate them. As to sports teams, I agree with Sarah that this is up to national sports associations, not the federal government.

Tim should bring someone in that faction on to his podcast to hash these things out.

