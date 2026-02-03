Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, is apparently playing a central role in the administration’s effort to prop up conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

The Theories Fueling Trump’s Election Attack

LAST WEEK’S FBI RAID on an elections building in Fulton County, Georgia, threatens to plunge the nation back into the dark days of late 2020 and early 2021, when Donald Trump scrambled for anything he could use to overturn his election loss. Hugo Chávez influencing the Dominion Voting System? Hell, yeah. A claim by a disgraced falconer that Osama bin Laden was still alive? Sure, why not!

Underscoring how big a priority this is for the president, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made an appearance at the raid. Gabbard has become the administration’s chief 2020 election sleuth, according to the Wall Street Journal. She is tasked with producing a report that could presumably be used to justify federal restrictions on this year’s midterm elections. Her mere presence there suggests that this “investigation” is headed in the maximally crazy direction.

To that end, the raid has already been hailed as a major turning point by some of the nation’s leading 2020 kooks.

“You. Are. F*cked,” Kari Lake, still a government official at the United States Agency for Global Media, tweeted at a Fulton County election commissioner.

But what exactly are Trump and Gabbard planning to say happened in 2020? Exactly how divorced from reality is this going to get? Recent comments by Trump allies and the president’s own Truth Social account offer some clues about where we’re headed.