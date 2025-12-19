The Secret Podcast will drop later today. It’s a long one.

This happened as I was writing this morning: Workers change the name of the “John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" on December 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees voted in what they say was a unanimous decision to rename the facility “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts”. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

1. Back to the Future

Imagine that it’s October 2024. You are talking to Hugh Hewitt, or Scott Jennings, or some other reliable Trump lickspittle. You tell them that you have just stepped out of a DeLorean with a report from December 2025:

Donald Trump is president.

He has hung menacing portraits of himself from government buildings in Washington.

He has deployed the military to American cities.

Masked government agents now roam the streets, snatching people and bundling them into unmarked vans.

Without consulting Congress, Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House because he plans to turn the complex into a presidential palace, which he will likely name for himself.

In the remaining part of the White House he has created a “Presidential Walk of Fame” which he uses to disparage and humiliate past presidents he does not like.

He is planning to mint currency with his face on it.

He has renamed the “Institute of Peace” the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace” and put his name on the building.

He has taken over the chairmanship of the Kennedy Center board of trustees; the board coincidentally (and unanimously!) voted to rename the Kennedy Center the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

He will have men fight in a cage on the White House lawn for his enjoyment on July 4, 2026.

And he is planning a series of “Patriot Games” in which one boy and one girl from each district state and territory will compete for the country’s amusement.

I promise that Hugh, Scott, and all of the “respectable” Trump defenders whom the mainstream media foists on the general public would have said some version of:

You’re describing a dystopian hellscape. None of this could ever happen.

And that, my friends, is the most insidious corruption of Trumpism. . . .