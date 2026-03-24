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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
1hEdited

I met Elvis' ghost. Big ghost. Famous ghost. Almost as famous as me. He had tears in his eyes. He said he had been afraid to haunt Graceland for years. Too scary, he said. But he's back now because it's safe. I made Memphis safe for the things I see in my mind again.

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
1h

Andrew: "After their euphoric initial response to Trump’s announcement yesterday of “productive talks” with Iran, markets gradually sank throughout the afternoon as it settled in that the economic situation remains as dire as before."

I'm not sure "euphoric" is the correct word. Maybe "credulous" is better, because the markets always make the mistake of taking Trump at his word when in reality no one should ever take him at his word. I did see someone made a killing on the S&P futures market yesterday, so maybe the "correct" people made their money yesterday.

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