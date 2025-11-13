(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

California, rest in peace . . .

For decades, California Republicans have been essential to the GOP’s ability to gain a majority in the House. But the handful of competitive districts and reliably red areas far from the coast—the ones where these Republican candidates won their seats—won’t be around much longer. The success last week of California’s Proposition 50 means the state’s maps will be redrawn to more heavily favor Democrats. Despite years of squeezing every vote from their districts and remaining indefatigably loyal to the MAGA cause, many California Republicans will soon be getting the boot.

This mid-decade war of political cartography began after President Donald Trump urged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to begin the process of redrawing his own state’s electoral maps. Trump said that because he won Texas, “We are entitled to five more seats.”

Almost immediately, Californians responded in kind. Other states, both Democratic and Republican led, took the field. But what once seemed destined to become a Republican rout has been fought closer to a stalemate. If you tally all the pending state map changes, it’s looking like the red gains and blue gains may just cancel each other out.

This surely was a bitter pill for the House’s California Republicans, who appear to have lost their careers for basically nothing (or who now have to run in incumbent-on-incumbent GOP primaries). Naturally, I sought them out, to ask: “Was it worth it?”