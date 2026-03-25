The Bulwark

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Chuck Aurora's avatar
Chuck Aurora
11m

"... [T]he latest in a long line of cruel posthumous humiliations ..."

A nitpick (with which you surely agree): he did not humiliate Mueller nor any other target of his wrath. The humiliation belongs to the shameless people who always defend this madman no matter how cruel and stupid and evil he is. Not that they care!

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rkfatheree's avatar
rkfatheree
30m

He thinks dying is losing. How will he keep from losing to the rest of us?

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