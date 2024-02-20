The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Steve Singer's avatar
Steve Singer
Feb 20, 2024

Of course they are. Cost $25 to make. Sold for $299. Or $499. Cheap materials. Sweatshop overseas production. Typical Trump bowel gas.

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Tai's avatar
Tai
Feb 20, 2024

I pray to God every day that this discharge petition will succeed in giving Ukraine the much needed aid. I don’t know if it will work but please try calling Mike Gallagher, Ken Buck and Tom McClintock’s offices and imploring them to support this.

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