A statue depicting President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands is seen near the U.S. Capitol. Titled “Best Friends Forever” by the anonymous art collective “The Secret Handshake,” the sculpture was first installed on September 23, 2025 before being removed by the National Park Service and then mysteriously restored. (Photo by Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images)

1. Epstein

I’ll say this for Donald Trump: The guy has a mafia don’s appreciation for the use of face-to-face, verbal communication. You don’t use emails when dealing with a criminal effing conspiracy.

Jeffrey Epstein was not so worldly.

This morning House Democrats released more Epstein documents, the most explosive of which is this 2011 email exchange between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell:

Seems like a pretty big deal, no?

Epstein alleges that Trump spent “hours” with one of his victims at Epstein’s house. I wonder what they were doing. Probably reading.

In the spirit of Eli Cash, I offer you the following idea:

Everyone knows that QAnon was a baseless conspiracy theory. What this email presupposes is . . . What if it wasn’t?