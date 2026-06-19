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Todd Guerrero's avatar
Todd Guerrero
1h

This pretty much sums it up. Well done.

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Daniel Weir's avatar
Daniel Weir
1h

An excellent essay that touches the most salient points.

I used to think that Obama living rent-free in Trump's head was motivated by racism (it still is), but more recently, it seems to be age and health.

Obama, at 64, is in infinitely better health than Trump; there's no comparison.

Obama is a stark reminder of Trump's mortality and Trump hates that.

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