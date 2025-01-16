(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump has hated windmills for quite some time. Arguably, opposition to them is one of his most consistent longstanding policy positions.

Trump predicted in 2013 that within three years “people won’t be building wind turbines anymore,” but his bold prediction didn’t come to pass. Wind power has remained on a steady upward trajectory, growing substantially over the past four years. Yesterday Trump made it known he is set on forcing his old prediction to come true by demanding a complete moratorium on windmill construction in the United States:

While Trump’s hatred of wind power isn’t surprising, I was taken aback to find that a number of Republican lawmakers—eager to appease Trump—appear more than willing to turn their backs on a steady industry that provides jobs for many of their constituents.

Freshman Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), who was just catapulted to the role of senior senator for his important state thanks to JD Vance’s resignation to become vice president, told me he is completely aligned with Trump on the issue.