Trump Was Right About the Corporate Media
The White House Correspondents’ Association surrenders.
1. Dinner Time
On Friday night the White House Correspondents’ Association hosted the re-do of its annual dinner. It was a stunning display of weakness. A sham in which serious journalists chose to pretend that Donald Trump is a normal political figure.
It was also a reminder that Trump understood America and our institutions more clearly than . . . well, certainly more clearly than I did prior to 2015.
Finally, it was an object lesson on why Trump was defeated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.
What I’m working toward here is a sort of Grand Unified Theory of Trumpism, which explains why Trump was able to flout American political norms and destroy many of our institutions—but has presided over the end of the American age, globally.
The short version?
The essence of Trumpism is that the other side will always choose surrender over discomfort.
But you should read the long version. It’s worth it. Let’s take that ride.
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