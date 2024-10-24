Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., leaves a House Republican Conference speaker of the House election meeting in Longworth Building on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell wrote about the many ways Republican-aligned pundits and media personalities have gone after former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after he went on the record to describe a conversation in which Trump praised Hitler’s generals.

But among Republican members of Congress, the reaction has been almost uniform: dead silence. This is because after eight years of making excuses for Trump’s behavior, elected Republicans know that there are only two real options in a situation like this: Defend him vigorously and with increasingly ridiculous excuses, or say nothing at all. (The third option, criticizing him, is regarded a form of career suicide.) A conversation I had this week with a GOP lawmaker demonstrates how Republican politicians have honed their political reflexes to such a degree that defending Trump and making excuses for him come as naturally as breathing.

Just a few hours before the Kelly story was published, I caught up with Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) after he presided over a pro forma session in the House. I asked him about recent comments from another of Trump’s top generals, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. Here’s how it went: