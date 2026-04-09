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Omega Generation's avatar
Omega Generation
1h

In your intro, you asked for other examples. One of the biggest is using the federal government, tariffs and federal money to create brand new businesses for Don Junior and Eric. My favorite is giving them a no bid more than half $1 billion Pentagon contract to a brand new company of theirs to supply drones to the US military -- and in learning or granting them half billion dollars for operational costs. They have a company now that does nothing but assess how the different industries rely on government funding, and they are creating companies in each category. That's some Russia style klept right there!

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Bob Lipton's avatar
Bob Lipton
13m

Thanks so much for this article. Seriously, there won't be enough jail cells to hold all of the Trumpy criminals who have been feeding at the trough. It's too bad they can't suspend stock trading until the end of this presidency.

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