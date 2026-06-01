Mailbag: On Friday Jasmine and I will answer questions. Get them in today. Go here, read through the questions. Upvote the ones you like best and leave your own.

Jasmine + JVL Mailbag Questions

(Photo illustration by The Bulwark / Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

1. Fyre Festival

A year ago Donald Trump did a military parade. Instead of being menacing, it was sad. Trump couldn’t pull off a Soviet-style show with legions of tanks and ICBMs and perfect formations of thousands of soldiers.

What we got was the Veep version. Shaggy, disorganized, poorly attended. Trump wanted to bask in the glory of the military. In the end, it was the military that wound up getting tarnished by Trump.

It looks like we’re about to do this again with Freedom 250. Only worse. Instead of Veep, we’re getting the Fyre Festival.

Just like with the Fyre Festival, the talent is bailing. Last week Freedom 250—the sketchy group that Trump launched to run parallel to the congressionally created Semiquincentennial Commission (America250)—announced nine headline music acts for its “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall from late June to mid-July. As of today, most of them have dropped out, claiming that they had been booked under false pretenses.

Just like Fyre.

Also just like Fyre, no one involved with Freedom 250 seems to have thought through the logistics of the venue. By now you’ve seen the giant metal arches being constructed on the White House grounds to illuminate the UFC octagon. These arches are 90 feet tall at their apex, are made of steel, and will accommodate massive lights.

Construction begins on the Dome of Electric Death. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Below these arches will be seating for some 5,000 spectators.

What happens if there’s a thunderstorm?

Mid-June through mid-July see a lot of thunder and lightning in Washington and GIANT STEEL ARCHES are about the most dangerous thing you could possibly be near if there’s lighting. This isn’t a venue. It’s a Dome of Electric Death.

Which is why