(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty)

Bulwark LIVE: THE GOOD FIGHT TOUR with Tim, Sarah, Sam, and me is coming to the Southeast in October. Tickets go on sale August 21. Bulwark+ members get early access via our presale through Thursday night. Upgrade now to read this story about Trump and his very young staffer and then join us at one of our fall tour stops!

1. Nataly. Natali. Nathalie.

We have to talk about the Trump–Natalie Harp thing. I’m sorry. I had a big piece about economics teed up for today. About limbic capitalism and global reserve currency. (I can feel your excitement.)

But people are freaking out over the idea that Trump might be shtupping his human printer and I want to talk about that.

Because if only it were so simple.

Man, I wish Trump were just having an affair with someone forty-five years his junior. That kind of relationship would make sense. It would be gross, but intelligible. The reality of the Trump–Harp . . . thing . . . is so bonkers that I don’t have words for it.

I mean, you guys all saw Fatal Attraction, right?

So let’s go deep on this crazy.

I learned about Natalie Harp’s existence when Marc Caputo wrote about her for us in May 2024. That’s right—The Bulwark was way early on this thing:

Harp, 32, occupies a unique role in the history of presidential campaigns: aide who travels with a portable printer (plus paper and rechargeable batteries in a large bag) whose job is to feed Trump a steady stream of information on 8.5x11″ pieces of paper.

Marc reported that Harp sat with Trump at the defense table when he was on