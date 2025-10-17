Hey fam—no Triad today but Sarah and I just taped the Secret Pod—look for that later, here.



Also, Will Saletan and I had some fun yesterday talking on camera about Donald Trump’s ruminations on the afterlife. I have some Very Catholic Thoughts.

Will wrote about this too earlier this week:

DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN TALKING A LOT about heaven lately. He says he’s afraid that he might not get first-class seating in the afterlife. Maybe he doesn’t mean it, or maybe in his waning years he’s contemplating what might come next. Either way, let’s encourage it, because nothing in this world—voters, Congress, the Supreme Court—has managed to restrain his worst impulses. Perhaps fear of the world to come can do the trick. When Trump reads from a script, his references to heaven are mostly about dead people he’s supposed to be praising. “Today, Charlie Kirk rests in glory in heaven for all eternity,” the president said in a bored tone at Kirk’s memorial service three weeks ago. “He has gone from speaking on campuses in Wisconsin to kneeling at the throne of God.” But when Trump extemporizes, the heaven talk is largely about himself. He envisions his parents in the afterlife—speculating that they “made heaven,” as though it’s an elite college or a country club—but the point of the story is always that “they’re looking down on me.”

If you haven’t done so yet, check out the new Watch page on the site and bookmark this link: TheBulwark.com/watch. All our latest videos—from our flagship shows, short-form Bulwark Takes, livestream and event replays—live here now, ad-free for Bulwark+ members.



Have a great weekend everybody.

—JVL