We’re going to talk about Venezuela again today and I know you don’t want to hear it. But it’s important. Because when Trump yoinked the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday, he taught the world a valuable lesson.

And I desperately hope people learn it. Don’t skip this one. Please.

President Donald Trump meets with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in the Oval Office, on January 15, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Daniel Torok/The White House via Getty Images)

1. Shakedown

On the one hand, I have sympathy for María Corina Machado. She has fought bravely for her country against a dangerous, criminal regime. In order to topple this regime, she needs the help of the United States.

On the other hand, her actions yesterday will not help the cause of democracy in Venezuela and are an affront to the Americans currently being beaten and targeted by Donald Trump’s masked secret police.

Let’s go deep.