Dinesh D'Souza speaks to supporters of former President Donald Trump who attend a campaign rally to benefit Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds on May 6, 2022 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

1. Georgia

There’s another 2020 election case percolating in Fulton County: The Georgia State Election Board is suing True the Vote—the group whose “data” makes up the lion’s share of Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules nonsense.

It’s a pretty wild example of FAFO.

The short version: True the Vote is a Texas-based group, which filed a complaint with the Georgia State Election Board alleging fraud in the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Georgia State Election Board (we’ll just call it the SEB from here on out) investigated this complaint and found no fraud. So it asked True the Vote to share its evidence.

True the Vote’s response was:

The long version of the story is even crazier.