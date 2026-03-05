(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

HIJACKERS IN CALIFORNIA late last month made off with a truck filled with nearly 400,000 limited-edition tins of Alp, the nicotine pouch brand founded by Tucker Carlson.

The theft may have left Carlson fans jonesing for their tropical-flavored, extra-high dose of nicotine. But it pleased at least one luminary of the MAGAsphere.

After TMZ broke the news of the hijacking, right-wing activist and longtime Carlson foe Laura Loomer entered the fray on the side of the hijackers.

“Tucker Qatarlson is having a bad week,” Loomer wrote on X on Wednesday. “Gee, what a shame.”

There is no love lost between Carlson and Loomer. The latter is an ardent supporter of Israel who has tried to influence the Trump administration by systematically targeting officials within it who don’t adhere to her worldview. The former has argued that Israel is manipulating Donald Trump into war and welcomed anti-Jewish figures like Nick Fuentes into the conservative movement.

The stakes have been raised significantly with the buildup and launch of the Iran war. And as Carlson and Loomer have each sought to exert influence over the foreign policy direction of the MAGA movement and the president himself, they have resorted to increasingly aggressive tactics—including targeting some of the financial lifelines of their respective businesses and the commercial pillars of conservative media itself: