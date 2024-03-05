The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Upstate Democrat's avatar
Upstate Democrat
Mar 5, 2024

If there’s a way for five conservative justices to let Trump off the hook, they’ll use it. You can take that to the bank.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Erisian's avatar
Erisian
Mar 5, 2024

"The Trump team’s theory is that by throwing out the 1512 charges, the court could avoid wading too far into the issue of presidential immunity, about which even some pro-Trump lawyers privately express grave doubts. Fischer could be the Supreme Court’s off-ramp for the immunity case."

The current make-up of the SCOTUS is such that any discussions on presidential immunity* will not actually apply to the illiberal actions taken by the Mango Malignancy, just future POTUSs -- if we ever have a free and fair election for POTUS again. At least five of the six conservative (read: reactionary) justices have shown a tendency to consider whatever the Fulvous Flatulence does is copacetic; "move along, there's nothing to see here." Two of the justices seem to be openly kowtowing before the Bloviating Butterscotch Buffoon. It almost looks like the Roberts SCOTUS places the Mango Malignancy, and his administration, above the other two branches of government, and that the Judiciary Branch should be used to support the Executive, not hold it to account.

-----

"When the court announced last week that it would hear Trump’s immunity challenge, it marked a victory for him insofar as it builds in further delays in the January 6 case."

Wasn't delaying the trials, if the Sandstone Snowflake (he has a meltdown over anything with which he disagrees) doesn't win his appeals the plan from the start? As has been pointed out myriad times by myriad people the bottom line on the delays is to run out the clock in the hopes that the Fulvous Flatulence will win reelection [turns head and spits three times between index and middle fingers]. Having won will put him in charge of his own future, and then you can bet your last dollar that he will *never* be held to account.

-----

"He wants both the DC January 6 case and his federal classified documents case to go to trial after the election.Because [sic] if he wins, Trump plans either to have his DOJ drop the suits or to pardon himself."

The Cadmium Orange Cancer will first try to quash the cases against him, and my guess is that this action won't sit well with the majority of the American public. McConnell claimed that it was up to the courts to decide if Trump**^^^^ committed any crimes, and not the Senate. Since then, the disgraced and disgraceful ex-President has done everything he can to delay justice for exactly one of the reasons stated above. Once reinstalled behind the Resolute Desk [G-dess forfend] he'll instruct his new AG to cease all suits against him. If that doesn't work, or if he has already been convicted in at least one trial, he'll definitely self-pardon -- and given the current court supermajority they will not say word number one about the minor detail that the Constitution doesn't give that right to a POTUS.

(* I've said this before, and will continue saying it until the SCOTUS hands down its immunity decision: this should not even be a question. If a POTUS has total and complete immunity for actions taken while in office, then an impeachment is impossible. Impeachment is contingent on "high crimes and misdemeanors," and blanket immunity means that there is no way for POTUS to commit an impeachable offense; a total immunity means, by definition, that there can be *no* crime or misdemeanor having occurred.)

fnord

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture