Hey guys,

I’ve been saying for a while now that Pennsylvania is the whole ballgame. That’s why I’m excited to be headed back there today! I’ll be joining Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney at a campaign event in Chester County.

We’re hosting a pre-game at 11:15 AM with Tim and JVL on YouTube, and once the event starts, we’ll be live-streaming the whole thing over at the Bulwark’s YouTube page.

But that's not all. Bulwark members will get an email with a link to a post-game session with me, where we can talk about my time on stage with Harris and Cheney and I'll share some thoughts about the state of the race.

This caps off our Swing State Swing, where we hosted events in Philly, Pittsburgh, and Detroit last week. We had Sarah Matthews join us on the tour to talk about the unique threat posed by Donald Trump. George Conway was there, too, and knocked on doors in Delaware County, and played his first ever live mini-concert in Pittsburgh.

There’s no place I’d rather be at this moment, with 15 days left to go. And there’s no one I’d rather have rolling with us than you guys. We’ll see you later today.

—Sarah

