National Guard members ride an escalator down into the WMATA Smithsonian-National Mall metro station while patrolling the National Mall, on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

1. Department of War

On Saturday the president of the United States claimed he was about to deploy the U.S. military against the city of Chicago. Not in support of some suffering group of victims in Chicago, mind you, but against the city itself.

He has already deployed military units from the National Guard in Washington, D.C. and California. He is also currently musing about sending the military into New Orleans.

Well here’s a blast from the past: In October 2024, the Hill published this piece by Derek Hunter:

Oops.

Now I bet you’re wondering what Derek Hunter had to say about Trump’s threat against Chicago?

Well here it is:

That’s it. The guy has tweeted roughly 9 million times over the last 48 hours and his only response to being catastrophically, hilariously wrong is to retweet someone else saying that Gavin Newsom isn’t allowed to complain about Trump doing what Harris warned about because something-something COVID.

What Derek Hunter has been tweeting about since Saturday, is crime. Dozens and dozens and dozens of posts about crime. Not just in America, but in other countries, too.

Why would that be?

Our old buddy Marc Caputo has a story in Axios this morning about the Trump administration making a hard pivot to “violent crime” as its central issue for the next phase.

That’s where Derek Hunter’s marching orders came from and if you pay any attention to MAGA media today, you’ll see this tactic playing out in real time.

In order to understand what’s happening, and why, I want you to keep some things in mind . . .