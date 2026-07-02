(Photo illustration by Sarah Rogers/ The Bulwark | Images: Getty, Shutterstock, X.com, America’s Future)

IN THE EARLY HOURS OF JUNE 8, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin was hanging out in Venice, Florida with the niece and nephew of Trump-world hero Michael Flynn.

Venice is a locus of MAGA activity, which means it is often a prime location for intra-movement drama. And, sure enough, with White Claws and other alcoholic seltzers strewn across a living-room table, things got ugly. The Flynn siblings, Edward and Kristen Hall, accused Crokin of trying to get one over on the Flynn family. Video I obtained of the confrontation shows insults were leveled and the n-word was dropped even though all the participants were white.

Crokin, a former entertainment journalist who has promoted Pizzagate and QAnon, is one of the most prominent conspiracy theorists in the country. At the time of the argument, she was also close to the Flynn family, serving on the board of an anti-trafficking initiative housed within Michael Flynn’s nonprofit, America’s Future.

The Hall siblings play significant roles in America’s Future, as well. On LinkedIn, Kristen Hall describes herself as the organization’s director of research development. Edward Hall, a rapper, frequently speaks and performs at its events.

So the fact that this trio was clashing was yet further indication that a dramatic implosion is taking place inside Michael Flynn’s political apparatus. But why? The video offers some clues. My conversations with people in and around the situation provided others.