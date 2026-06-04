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Nick Fuentes Saw His Fans on CNN and Immediately Disowned Them (w/ Donie O'Sullivan)

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan joins Sam Stein and Will Sommer to discuss his new reporting on the Groypers, the followers of white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes. Donie spoke to two Groypers who defended Fuentes sexist and racist views. But shortly after they spoke, the two were admonished by Fuentes and faced calls by other supporters to be doxxed because of how they looked. Sam, Will and Donie break down what it actually means to be a Groyper and how online extremism, irony, and nihilism blur together.

Watch more of Donie’s work: https://www.cnn.com/videos/title-2600247

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