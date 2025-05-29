The Bulwark

The Silver Symposium
2h

Truly, the people who can talk about this the most are... Andrew Yang and James Carville? Really?

Look, Yang has no political preferences; he's the most plastic person to never work at Mattel. That's why every time he's dipped his toes into politics, he's failed. No one knows what he believes, not even him; he's perhaps the best example of a donor deciding that actually, he wants to be in politics.

Carville is worse, because everything he's saying is hypocritical. The guy whose only success was getting Clinton elected seems to have forgotten that he did so on the backs of endless consulting about what Clinton should say and do. That's literally where the whole Sister Soulja thing came from. Also, weird to hear a political consultant say that the consultants are the problem!

However, that doesn't mean the advice isn't bad! Fire all the consultants. Or maybe just don't listen to them? You're not required to listen to them after all. Why Democrats do is bizarre.

And in fact, there's some evidence that the reason they don't dump the consultants (fear of upsetting all those progressives), is entirely wrong anyway. To quote Vox's takeaway: https://www.vox.com/politics/414370/2024-election-results-exit-polls-catalist

Basically, progressives did turn out, despite all the noise about Palestine. Young voters shifted right, which is a thing that is happening in Gen Z's younger members. And finally, men of all races shifted right. Which means that the ideas that worked in 2008 do not apply now to minorities.

In other words, instead of being afraid of offending people, Democrats should be willing to sound more authentic even if some of them get offended in the moment. Perhaps the only time that Harris, for example, had a chance was not when she was chasing ideas, but when she dinged Biden for being for bussing back in 2020. That was perhaps the only moment her campaign seemed to have any life.

Democrats desperately need to drop their sense of shame and start trying to just be who they are as people.

Sera Bella
2h

Democrats need to identify who is running the party as a corporation and get rid of them.

Both Stephen Lynch and Kwesi Mfume are 70 and 76 respectively. I've not heard from either of them in this fight.

I have heard of both Reps Robert Garcia and Jasmine Crockett because they've stepped in the ring.

Democrats need fighters.

26 more comments...

