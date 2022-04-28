Recently at The Bulwark:

New from me: Vance vs. Mandel Gets Ugly.

Face it: Republicans are so much better at politics. Democrats stick to the moral high ground while Republicans focus on winning by any means necessary. Plus, Elon Musk is a crony capitalist, and the knives are out for Kevin McCarthy. Lucy Caldwell joins Charlie Sykes on today’s podcast.

Eliot and Eric welcome Charlie Edel, Australia Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific, the role of Australia, the AUKUS partnership, John Quincy Adams and U.S. foreign policy—do the “restrainers” read Adams correctly?—and the role of literature in understanding history.

CHRISTOPHER ORR: Did Kevin McCarthy Really Have a Moment of Conscience?

When Kevin McCarthy got blown up by the New York Times last week, the conventional explanation for his lying (and then lying about his lying) was that it was all because, in the heat of the insurrection, he’d had a pang of conscience—and then later regretted it. And maybe that’s true. But what if the explanation is even simpler? What if there was never any internal debate between conscience and ambition, let alone one in which conscience briefly (and incompletely) won out? Prior to Jan. 6th, Kevin McCarthy lavished praise on Trump because he thought that was the clear path for him to become speaker of the House, a post he has very publicly coveted. This we can take as given.

AMANDA CARPENTER: Trump’s Garbage Men.

What’s disorienting about McCarthy’s machinations is that what the House Republican leader is trying to defend and explain away is his temporary display of honesty. After the ugliness and the deaths of the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy—and the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, whose private comments about Trump have also been leaked—came to their senses. McCarthy and McConnell said they were fed up with Trump and remarked how he could be removed, with McConnell asking a reporter about the Twenty-fifth Amendment and both men discussing impeachment. So McCarthy and McConnell knew that Donald Trump was bad for their party.

