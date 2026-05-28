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Andrew Ordover's avatar
Andrew Ordover
20mEdited

This always-looking-backwards-and-refusing-to-learn-anything-new thing is working out great. We get 1920s racial politics + 1950s gender norms+ 1940s military policy. The rest of the world gets the future.

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Badgerblue's avatar
Badgerblue
13m

Trump doesn't like being called dumb, which is a good enough reason to continue to do so. I also suggest "ignoramus," which can be used often and without discretion.

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