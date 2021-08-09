(The Bulwark / Shutterstock)

“The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.” - Hal Holbrook

After months of being promised by the former President and his stooges that Dominion Voting Systems had RIGGED the election, we finally have our first credible investigation into voting machine tampering. The lede in Monday’s Grand Junction Sentinel brings the Kraken: “The Mesa County Clerk’s Office is under investigation...for a breach in security over its election system.” A breach! It’s Happening!!! But no, the breach wasn't coming from the anti-Trump deep state. Instead, the clerk who is under investigation for tampering with the county election system is Tina Peters, a fervent supporter of Donald Trump and amateur vaccine science aficionado, who appears to have executed a self-own of historic proportion.

Last week Gateway Pundit reported that Q himself...errr “CodeMonkeyZ” Ron Watkins...posted a video and a few screenshots to his Telegram that had been provided by a “whistleblower.” The posts were supposed to demonstrate that Dominion Voting Systems machines could in fact be connected to the internet, which is a necessary but not sufficient element in support of their bat guano theory of election fraud. The grainy, shaky video presented a conversation between an election official and a Dominion employee, in which the election official asks a series of leading questions in order to demonstrate how, with the help of someone on the inside, the machine could hypothetically be tampered with over the internet using the BIOS motherboard settings. When the official shared this “bombshell” video with CodeMonkey Watkins they included in it an image of their election system’s BIOS password, which is, of course, a massive breach of voting system security. And in doing so they stepped on a pretty large rake - because the password in the video was unique, which allowed the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to identify which county the leak came from and during which meeting it was recorded. Oops.

It turns out the election hacker was not Antifa or a Hugo Chavez apparition but a real live human in the office of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. Peters was not exactly a surprising suspect. She had previously gained notoriety through a series of social media posts during the January 6th insurrection that attested to how easy it might be for a criminal to tamper with election equipment. This latest leak appears to have been an attempt to verify her premise. Her posts shamed Republican Senators like Pat Toomey who were not going along with President Trump’s effort to overturn the result of the November election with the fervor that she had hoped. Among her since-deleted tweets,

“Their intent is not to 'overturn' the election. This was not an election. This was planned fraud on a grand scale. If you refuse to acknowledge that you WILL NOT be re-elected. We need others in your place that uphold the Constitution and preserve our Republic.”

“Shame on you! As one that administers elections in my county, you apparently have no idea how it is possible to 1) tabulate more than once ballots favoring a candidate 2) change algorithm in a voting machine (see Eric Coomer from Dominion’s Facebook ranks) UR Dirty or ignorant.”

“You would be wise to learn the Constitution that you swore to uphold and to protect us from enemies ‘foreign and domestic.’”

"Also, the vaccines are troubling in the mechanics in the RNA. I don’t want anyone messing with my RNA, my DNA or anything else – MY BODY, my right!"

While it is not yet clear whether Peters herself was involved in the breach, the tweets certainly indicate she was sympathetic to the Gateway Pundit/Qanon/CodeMonkey worldview. And according to the Sentinel, the “security information” that was posted was only accessible by “state and county election workers who have passed background checks,” meaning it was sourced from one of a very small number of people in her office. In short, in an attempt to demonstrate that Donald Trump was still the rightful president, a county clerk tweeted that the election machines she was in charge of overseeing were in fact vulnerable, and in order to prove it someone in her office allegedly carried out the very breach she was falsely claiming must have been committed by anti-Trump forces. Now that’s some legendary criming. It doesn’t exactly fill one with confidence to know that it is people like Peters who will be in places of authority the next time Trump or an acolyte tries to steal an election.